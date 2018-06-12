One is injured in three-car crash at Ninth and Piasa in Alton
June 12, 2018 10:57 AM June 12, 2018 11:03 AM
ALTON - A three-vehicle crash Monday left one injured and caused some traffic disruption at Ninth and Piasa in Alton.
The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded at 5:26 p.m. Monday. The accident took about 40 minutes to clean up and clear from the roadway.
“One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance,” Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.