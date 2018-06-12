ALTON - A three-vehicle crash Monday left one injured and caused some traffic disruption at Ninth and Piasa in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded at 5:26 p.m. Monday. The accident took about 40 minutes to clean up and clear from the roadway.

“One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance,” Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.

 