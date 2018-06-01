ALTON - One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Godfrey Road where it intersects with West Delmar.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Tom House said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. Thursday near the 2700 block of Godfrey Road. It involved three vehicles, and the driver of a Cadillac was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

House could not comment on the cause of the wreck at this time. He said everyone else involved refused immediate treatment at the scene.