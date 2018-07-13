WOOD RIVER - A collision between a Jeep and Mercury sent at least one person to an area hospital Thursday afternoon in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the collision occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 111 and Memorial Drive in Wood River. He said it involved a Jeep and a Mercury and one person requested transport via ambulance to an area hospital with what Wells referred to as "non-life-threatening injuries."

No charges have been filed as a result of the accident as of yet, and Wells said the report is still being completed, as the incident occurred near the end of patrol shifts in the department.

