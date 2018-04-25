JERSEYVILLE – One man was taken into custody following a police chase through parts of Jersey County.

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the chase occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and was initiated by the Jerseyville Police Department. Wimmersberg could not comment as to the nature of the chase's beginning. Riverbender.com is checking with Jerseyville Police Department about how the chase started. The chase was ended, however, by deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office with the help of a U.S. Conservation agent.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, Denzel Ridenour, 49, of Greene County, formerly of Jersey County, was said by police to evade arrest in Jerseyville. When that department terminated the pursuit, Wimmersberg said Ridenour continued toward Otterville with a deputy and conservation agent on his tail. He stopped in Otterville, Wimmersberg said, and ran into the residence of a person believed by police to be a family member.

Wimmersberg said Ridenour was charged with several traffic violations as well as a felony charge of driving while license is revoked.

