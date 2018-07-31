WOOD RIVER - A motorcycle crash at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday resulted in a fatality just east of JMP Cycle and just west of the Pump House Bar and Grill.

Wood River Fire Capt. Wade Stahlhut confirmed the fatal accident Tuesday morning and said there was also another serious crash in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue in an alleyway with a single vehicle.

“The occupant of the crash on East Madison Avenue was flown by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital,” Stahlhut said.

Stahlhut said the motorcyclist was dead at the scene and because of the severity of both crashes, they are under investigation by the Wood River Police Department.

“The two accidents were literally back to back, close to the same proximity and that doesn’t happen very often,” Stahlhut said.

