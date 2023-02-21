EAST ALTON - One individual died in a blazing fire at a storage unit in East Alton early Tuesday.

Fire departments responded to the situation in the 600 block of West St. Louis Avenue in East Alton around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple storage units were on fire when the firefighters arrived at the scene.

A Box Alarm was issued in the fire. East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Alton, and Rosewood Heights fire agencies responded and the Madison County Emergency Management vehicle was also called to the scene. The Illinois Fire Marshal has also been called to investigate after the body was discovered.

The victim of the fire has not yet been identified.

More to come.

