One Dies In Fatal Crash In Pope County, ISP Investigates

POPE COUNTY - Below is information from a fatal crash on Hamletburg Road at Filmore Lane, Pope County from Illinois State Police District 22.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Hamletburg Road at Fillmore Lane, Pope County WHEN: Aug. 8, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2019 Blue Polaris Razor DRIVER: Unit 1 – 37-year-old male from Brookport, IL – Deceased PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Hamletsburg Road just west of Filmore Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway to the left causing it to flip, ejecting the driver, and trapping the driver underneath. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pope County Coroner. There is no further information available at this time