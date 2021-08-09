POPE COUNTY - Below is information from a fatal crash on Hamletburg Road at Filmore Lane, Pope County from Illinois State Police District 22.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHERE: Hamletburg Road at Fillmore Lane, Pope County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Aug. 8, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2019 Blue Polaris Razor

DRIVER: Unit 1 – 37-year-old male from Brookport, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Hamletsburg Road just west of Filmore Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway to the left causing it to flip, ejecting the driver, and trapping the driver underneath. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pope County Coroner. There is no further information available at this time

More like this:

Feb 29, 2024 - ISP Makes Arrest Of Matteson Man For First-Degree Murder

2 days ago - School Bus Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash in Edwardsville

Feb 2, 2024 - School Bus Strikes Tree Head-On Unoccupied With Students, Driver Transported From Scene

Jan 24, 2024 - Deceased Identified In Fatal Crash In St. Louis County

Mar 22, 2024 - Charges Issued for Resisting Arrest and Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death

 