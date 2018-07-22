ALTON - A tragic incident occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot by Danny’s Lounge in Alton when a male driver apparently ran his vehicle into a group of girls, leaving one dead and others injured, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said early today.

“I can confirm this incident happened this morning,” Simmons said when asked about what was circulating on social media. “There was a group of girls that were hit by a vehicle and one young lady did die. Another young woman is in a St. Louis-area hospital. We have one person in custody for the incident. I can also confirm this was not a random act of violence.”

Chief Simmons said the alleged driver in the situation knew the girls.

“I don’t want people to think we have someone going around running people over,” the chief said. “This was not a random act.”

Chief Simmons said Alton detectives had been working through the night on the case. He said it would be later Sunday before any other information was released about the situation.

