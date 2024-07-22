ALTON — The Illini Solar Car drew attention on Monday morning, July 22, 2024, as it navigated through Alton and made a notable turn at the Clark Bridge. This event is part of the national annual racing challenge, a competition featuring solar-powered vehicles traveling across the U.S.

The solar cars commenced their journey in Nashville, Tennessee, and made a stop in Edwardsville on Sunday before heading toward their final destination in Casper, Wyoming.

The Illini Solar Car, which began its journey in 2014, is among the 34 solar cars from the U.S. and Canada participating in the 2024 competition.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the competitors is a formidable team from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), led by senior engineering major Jakob Schoeberle.

Schoeberle expressed pride in his team, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

The solar car race, which promotes innovation and sustainable energy, continues to capture the interest of onlookers and participants alike as it progresses across the country.

More like this: