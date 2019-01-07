ALTON – Charges have been filed against a Cottage Hills woman following a Thursday chase from the Bank of Edwardsville in Alton into Northwestern Jersey County.

Jennifer Howard, 30, of Cottage Hills, was charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of aggravated fleeing with attempt to elude following a Jan. 3 incident in which authorities allege Howard was attempting to forge checks at that Bank of Edwardsville location. After police were contacted, a nearby officer went to that location and then Howard allegedly fled.

The chase continued up the Great River Road, through Grafton and even past Pere Marquette State Park until it ended at the junction of Route 100 and Highway 16 outside Fieldon.

A male passenger was also taken into custody, but was not charged following the pursuit's conclusion, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said Monday morning.

