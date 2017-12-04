Police and rescue personnel work with a vehicle that nipped the Burger King in Bethalto after an accident Monday afternoon. (Photo by Pat Schwarte)

BETHALTO - There was a multi-car accident around 4 p.m. on Illinois Route 140 and 111 in Bethalto and one of the vehicles nicked the nearby Burger King Restaurant.

The Bethalto Burger King said it was still open after the incident and things were being cleaned up from the accident. A Burger King manager said no other official comments could be issued at this time, but the restaurant was receiving customers as normal.

One of the vehicles was a four-door Sedan and the other vehicle was facing the wrong way until a flat bed tow truck arrived to take it away. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Police and rescue personnel were on hand at the scene and no report was available if there were any injuries involved in the crash.

