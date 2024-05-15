ALTON – One student from the Alton area is among the 52 high school seniors across the U.S. who will each receive up to $22,000 college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Community Scholarship Program. This program is open to outstanding college-bound students who are members of Boys & Girls Clubs in Phillips 66 locations.

The area honoree is:



Meredith Schaaf of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, member of Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto.

The scholarships are based on academic performance, community service, financial need and work experience. The award reflects the company’s mission of improving lives and supporting its communities.

“We congratulate Meredith on their exceptional academic achievements and dedication to community service,” said Courtney Meadows, Phillips 66 Manager of Social Impact. “Education is a core focus area for Phillips 66, and we are proud to support these promising young students in the next chapter of their academic journey.”

Phillips 66 has awarded $589,000 in scholarships to 109 students. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.

About Phillips 66?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

