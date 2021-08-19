JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident near Otterville Road and Illinois State Highway 16 Wednesday morning. Jersey Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said one person was airlifted from the scene and several were transported for additional hospital care.

Sheriff Ringhausen said three vehicles were involved in the Wednesday morning crash. He added that Illinois State Police was called to the scene to investigate.

The sheriff said Illinois Route State Route 16 was shut down for around two hours. Sheriff Ringhausen said at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the blocked area had been reopened.

A preliminary report about the accident will come later from Illinois State Police with details about the crash. The sheriff said he was unsure of the extent of the different injuries, but the one airlifted was a serious case.

