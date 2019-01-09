One airlifted following single vehicle rollover crash in Jersey County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DELHI – One person was airlifted following a single-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 67 late Wednesday morning. Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A Ford pickup truck rolled while traveling northbound on Highway 67 near Stagecoach Road. The driver, a male, was taken by ambulance to Jersey Community Hospital. His passenger, a female, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Ringhausen said he was not aware of the conditions of either the driver or the occupant at this time. He said the cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! This is one of several serious crashes in recent months along that stretch of highway, which Ringhausen described as a high-traffic area for people traveling in the county. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip