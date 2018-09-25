ALTON - Alton has made another lofty nationwide list. This time Alton tops all cities in Illinois in Forbes Magazine's Best Places to Retire in Each State.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton's Mayor Brant Walker said, "We have a lot of positive things happening in Alton!" "This is just one more recognition that shows what we are doing."

Alton is listed as a city of 27,000 with a mean home price of $60,000. This is the description Forbes gives of Alton:

Article continues after sponsor message

"Charming Mississippi river city of 27,000 near St. Louis. Median home price $60,000. Cost of living 22 percent below national average."

PROS: "High rank on Milken Institute list of best places for successful aging, physicians per capita mirrors national average. No state income tax on Social Security earnings, state income tax breaks on pension income."

CONS: "Poor air quality, serious crime rate above national average. NOTED: Elevation 400 feet."

TRIVIA: "Named for the son of town's founder."

More like this:

Dec 7, 2023 - Belt Encourages Eligible Households To Apply For Utility Bill Assistance

6 days ago - Higher Crude Costs, Seasonal Driving Demand Spikes Local Gasoline Prices

Feb 26, 2024 - Giannoulias Pushes to Prohibit Discrimination in Auto Insurance Ratemaking  Bill Would Base Rates on Driving Record Not Socio-Economic Factors, Age   

Nov 30, 2023 - Declining Gas Prices Show Signs Of Slowdown

Dec 20, 2023 - Durbin, Graham React To President Biden Signing Their National Guard And Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act Into Law

 