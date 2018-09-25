ALTON - Alton has made another lofty nationwide list. This time Alton tops all cities in Illinois in Forbes Magazine's Best Places to Retire in Each State.

Alton's Mayor Brant Walker said, "We have a lot of positive things happening in Alton!" "This is just one more recognition that shows what we are doing."

Alton is listed as a city of 27,000 with a mean home price of $60,000. This is the description Forbes gives of Alton:

"Charming Mississippi river city of 27,000 near St. Louis. Median home price $60,000. Cost of living 22 percent below national average."

PROS: "High rank on Milken Institute list of best places for successful aging, physicians per capita mirrors national average. No state income tax on Social Security earnings, state income tax breaks on pension income."

CONS: "Poor air quality, serious crime rate above national average. NOTED: Elevation 400 feet."

TRIVIA: "Named for the son of town's founder."

