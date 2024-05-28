This Day in History: On This Day:

Today, May 28, 2024, we take a journey through history, exploring significant events that have shaped our world, as well as some local milestones from the St. Louis Metro Area. From groundbreaking scientific achievements to pivotal political movements, this day has seen it all.

The most impactful event on this day happened in 1998, when Pakistan conducted its first successful nuclear tests. Known as Chagai-I, these tests marked Pakistan as the world's seventh nuclear power and dramatically altered the geopolitical landscape of South Asia. This event was Pakistan’s response to India’s nuclear tests earlier that month and has since been a cornerstone in the nuclear arms race narrative of the region.

In more recent history, May 28, 1993, marked the opening of the Saint Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium. This planetarium, named after the aviation pioneer and founder of McDonnell Aircraft Corporation, offers educational exhibits and immersive shows about space and science. It has since become a cornerstone of scientific education and public outreach in the region.

Jumping back to the 20th century, on May 28, 1937, Volkswagen, the iconic German automobile manufacturer, was founded. Originally created by the German Labour Front under the Nazi regime, the company was intended to produce a “people's car” – the Volkswagen Beetle. Over the years, Volkswagen has grown into one of the world's largest car manufacturers, symbolizing the post-war economic miracle of West Germany and becoming a global automotive powerhouse.

In 1961, another monumental event took place when Amnesty International was founded in London. This non-governmental organization, focused on human rights, has since played a crucial role in advocating for prisoners of conscience, campaigning against the death penalty, and addressing various human rights violations worldwide. Amnesty's founding was inspired by an article written by British lawyer Peter Benenson, highlighting the plight of two Portuguese students imprisoned for raising a toast to freedom.

May 28 is also a significant date in the realm of science. On this day in 1934, the Dionne quintuplets were born in Ontario, Canada. These five identical sisters – Annette, Émilie, Yvonne, Cécile, and Marie – were the first known quintuplets to survive infancy. Their birth garnered international attention and led to advances in neonatal care, though their lives were fraught with exploitation and legal battles over their custody.

In a significant historical event for civil rights, on May 28, 1963, a sit-in at a Woolworth's lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi, turned violent when a mob attacked the peaceful protesters. This event became a symbol of the Civil Rights Movement, highlighting the brutal opposition faced by activists and strengthening resolve for systemic change in the United States.

Switching gears to local history, let's highlight an important moment for the St. Louis Metro Area. On May 28, 1966, the Gateway Arch, a symbol of westward expansion and the defining landmark of St. Louis, saw the completion of its exterior stainless steel covering. The Arch, designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, stands at 630 feet and has since become a national icon, drawing millions of visitors each year.

Going further back, on May 28, 1849, St. Louis experienced a devastating fire that destroyed much of the city. Known as the Great St. Louis Fire, it began on a steamboat docked on the Mississippi River and quickly spread to other boats and riverfront buildings. This catastrophe led to significant changes in fire safety regulations and urban planning within the city, ultimately shaping the modern layout of St. Louis.

Looking at contemporary events, on May 28, 2014, the Saint Louis Zoo welcomed its first-ever black rhinoceros calf. This birth was a significant milestone in the zoo's conservation efforts, contributing to the global endeavor to protect this critically endangered species. The calf’s arrival was celebrated by the local community and underscored the zoo's commitment to wildlife preservation.

