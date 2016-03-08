Senator Durbin cosponsored a resolution to recognize March 8, 2016 as International Women’s Day and commemorate the achievements of women around the world. His quote is immediately below and the entire release with additional information follows.

“I have often said that you can judge a country by how it treats women,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “On International Women’s Day, let us not only pay tribute to those women who have pioneered and inspired us, but let us challenge ourselves to build on their legacies by further advancing the rights of women around the world.”

