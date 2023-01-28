CARROLLTON – In the 48th Annual Carrollton Girls Basketball Tournament the Father McGivney Griffins took on the Gateway Legacy Christian Academy Lions in the championship game Friday night.

In a close contest, the Griffins held out for a 47-45 win bringing them to an impressive 23-3 record this season. This was the team’s second in-season tournament win after coming out on top in the Christ Our Rock Holiday Tournament.

“It’s been a pretty great season for us, getting the Christmas tournament and now the Carrollton tournament, we have a shot at conference on Monday night. There’s still a lot of stuff to accomplish though with conference, some tough challenges in the regular season still and then the postseason, but this is something I think they’re going to remember for a while,” McGivney head coach Jeff Oller said about his team.

Leading the way for the Griffins was Sami Oller. She led all scorers with 19 points going 7-10 from the free-throw line. She was followed up by Mary Harkins who scored 14.

“It feels really good to win this tournament,” Harkins said. “I think we’ve put in so much work this season and prepared for these games. It was really one of our big goals this year to win this tournament, especially coming in as the No. 1 seed, that was already a big accomplishment for us. So, to come out on top feels really good as a team,” she said.

The Lions had three players score in double digits and were led by Micaiah Johnson with 16 points.

Alexis Bond scored five while Claire Stanhaus and Julia Stobe each scored three for McGivney.

After three first-quarter three-pointers and some all-around good shooting from the Lions, they were leading 15-7 after the first quarter.

McGivney made a run and trailed 17-15 at one point before Bond made a three to take an 18-17 lead for the Griffins. They remained in the lead at 26-23 at the half.

McGivney was outscored 22-21 in the second half but never lost its lead. After Gateway made back-to-back threes, the game was briefly tied up at 37 and then again at 43, but McGivney’s free-throw shooting at the end was enough to lift them to the championship.

McGivney will be back in action at home against conference rival Marquette with the regular-season conference championship hanging in the balance for the Griffins. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

