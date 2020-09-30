MARYVILLE – What role can you play in reducing the level of food insecurity locally, nationally, and on a global level? The threat of hunger has increased dramatically for millions in our country and around the world due to COVID-19.

Find out what has changed and discover what you can do help the hungry during a special presentation being hosted by Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC). The virtual discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 and will feature the expertise of Zach Schmidt, senior regional organizer with Bread for the World.

Bread for the World is a collective Christian voice urging our nation’s decision makers to end hunger at home and abroad. Based in Crystal Lake, Ill., Schmidt is responsible for identifying, training and equipping leaders and congregations in the Midwest to actively engage in advocacy to end hunger. Schmidt studied Bible and theology at Bethel University (St. Paul, Minn.) and Fuller Theological Seminary (Pasadena, Calif.).

Bread for the World is on the frontlines of addressing the hunger crisis and helping ensure all of God’s children are fed—both now and in the years to come.

Article continues after sponsor message

This presentation is part of OLLC’s six-week, virtual Fall Speaker Series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and educating them on what they can do to make a marked difference.

Each week’s session is 75-minutes in length, including a Q&A with the speakers, and hosted via Zoom. All sessions begin at 7 p.m. All interested participants are encouraged to attend at https://bit.ly/OLLCSpeakers.

For more information on the Fall Speaker Series or OLLC’s weekly outdoor and live streamed services, visit OurLords.org.

For more information, contact:

Linda Spencer / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

More like this: