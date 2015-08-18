Name: Oliver Samuel Burton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Abby Parker and Scott Burton of Alton

Weight: 8 lbs 1oz

Length: 21 in.

Article continues after sponsor message

Birthdate: 3/5/15

Time: 12:21 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Chuck and Donna Parker;  Cindy and Roy Burton

Great Grandparents: Janette and Kenneth Edelen; Sanford and Bonnie Brayton

 

More like this:

Oct 16, 2023 - Alton Little Theater Set To Host Broadway Hit Musical This November

 