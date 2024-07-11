ALTON - Artistic Director Kevin Frakes is stepping into the iconic "bad guy" (Bill Sykes) in ALT's Summer production of OLIVER! Yes, the Fun-Loving man who LOVES children was pressed to step in when a fellow performer became unable to fulfill the requirements of the role - so "TEAM-OLIVE" consisting of Lee Cox, Becca Peach, Brant McCance, Orcinneo Gaines, and Mary Mahoney stepped up their nightly commitment to rehearsals - and last night's rehearsal went so well, it really felt like "we didn't miss a beat," says Lee Cox, Assistant Director.

"Fortunately, Frakes has a powerful voice and has been working with the youth performers under 18 for a month already, so the kids are used to him being the gentle giant of a man that he really is," says Cox. "And the seasoned performers like Karie Preston and Randy Manning already had wonderful experiences working with Kevin in the past - so everything is right on track to bring the region a WONDERFUL show Aug. 2-11."

Article continues after sponsor message

Cox hopes that theater lovers - new and returning - will come and appreciate the hard work that the cast of 31 is putting in six days a week. Yes, extra dance and music rehearsals are now taking place on Saturdays as well as every evening, so that we can really polish those big productions numbers. Kevin and Lee really want this production to be "memorable" for all the right reasons, given that it is their 10th year of being producing partners. Kevin loves the physicality of the show and working with movement and props and characterization to capture the favorite moments of the show, while Lee loves to work with costumes, wigs, period shoes, light design and set dressing to make sure every scene in the show is a stellar visual treat

Tickets are on SALE at the ALT Box Office at 618-462-3205 and website at altonlittletheater.org.

Vernon Hamel will be taking production photos on July 29, 2024 and the glorious creations by Jayne Ball and Colleen Michelson will surely enhance what is already ALT's pride and joy! (Color photos will be distributed no later than July 30). So Lee and Kevin playfully quote: "WHO WILL BUY?"... (from one of the most beautiful numbers in the show) and offer their Invitation for everyone to join in the FUN of a Big SHOW at YOUR Community Theater!

More like this: