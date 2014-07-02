ALTON, ILLINOIS - Tim and Julie Meeks have reached another milestone towards fulfilling their dream as they prepare to celebrate their second year in downtown Alton. July 2014 will feature a potpourri of events celebrating an important occasion for any entrepreneur: an anniversary.

“We are grateful how well the community has supported us. We have met many new friends,” Julie exclaimed. We’ve worked hard to make it inviting…comfortable…where you feel welcome.”

Olive Oil Marketplace is located at 108 W. Third St. in Downtown Alton next to Tony's, Mosaic's and Bossanova. Tim and Julie’s unique gourmet food shop features the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top olive farms in Morocco, Italy, Spain, and Greece. You actually fill your own bottle from the stainless steel Fustis (foos-tees) featured in the center of the store.

The event- filled month celebration features multiple free demonstration classes, pairing and tasting oil and balsamic classes, recipes, and lots of samples (view the schedule at www.oliveoilmarketplace.com). A most unique experience is the Ice Cream Party on Saturday, July 26th. Yes, ice cream! You have to see (taste) it to believe. The first 5 customers each Saturday will receive a gift certificate.

Choose from a traditional olive oil from 6 different regions around the world or over 25 flavors infused with natural flavors. To complement the oils, Olive Oil Marketplace stocks more than 30 flavored balsamic vinegars imported from Modena, Italy. They also offer a variety of soups & dips, handmade pastas, seasonings and rubs, hot sauces and salsas, gourmet coffee beans, herbal teas, kitchen gadgets, bakeware and unique gift ideas.

“We are amazed at the number of customers visiting Alton regularly coming from as far away as Greenfield and Jacksonville, Illinois, South County St. Louis, and beyond,” Julie explained. “They are so happy to see a store like ours in Alton…they find it convenient …a destination…an experience.”

Guests are encouraged to not only taste the oils and balsamics, but interact and create new ways to mix and match pairings and share recipes at the shop.

“Our oils and balsamics speak for themselves,” Tim promised. “We welcome customer requests and look forward to the opportunity to earn their trust. Your experience is of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to exceeding expectations.”

Tim or Julie may be contacted at 618-304-3769 or sales@oliveoilmarketplace.com.

