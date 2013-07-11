Tim and Julie Meeks have reached another milestone towards fulfilling their dream as they prepare to celebrate their first year in downtown Alton. July 18-20 will feature a potpourri of events celebrating an important occasion for any entrepreneur, an anniversary.

“We hoped if we opened a new store, people would come,” Julie exclaimed. “Well, people are certainly coming and we’re exceeding our expectations. We’ve worked hard to make it inviting…comfortable…where you feel welcome.”

Olive Oil Marketplace is located at 108 W. Third St. in Downtown Alton next to Tony's, Mosaic's and Bossanova. Tim and Julie’s unique gourmet food shop features the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top olive farms in Morocco, Italy, Spain, and Greece. You actually fill your own bottle from the stainless steel Fustis (foos-tees) featured in the center of the store.

The event- filled weekend celebration features multiple Free Cooking Classes with noted area chefs, Pairing and Tasting oil and balsamic Classes, Recipes, and lots of samples (view the schedule at http://www.oliveoilmarketplace.com). A most unique experience is the Ice Cream Party on Saturday. Yes, ice cream! You have to see (taste) it to believe. The first 10 customers each day will receive a gift certificate.

EVENT SCHEDULE Thursday 18th 10am - 7pm

11-5 – Thompson Soups & Dips

10:30-2:30 Customer Appreciation Salad Luncheon

1:30-2:30 - Pairing Class (Mix-Your-Own Dressings)

3-5 - Cooking Class - Mike Shannon’s Chef Rogo

5-7pm Fill Your Basket Sale (20% Off Regular Prices) Friday 19th 10am - 7pm

11-5 – Thompson Soups & Dips

10:30-2:30 Customer Appreciation Salad Luncheon

11-12:30 - Pairing Class (Mix-Your-Own Dressings)

5:30-7:30 - Cooking Class – Guest Chef

4pm Ribbon & Cake Cutting – Meet Mayor Walker Article continues after sponsor message Saturday 20th 10am - 9pm NEW! Herbal Tea Tasting

10:30 – Pastries by Alexandra of Lucianna’s

11 - 1 - Ellbees Garlic Rubs

1-9 – Thompson Soups & Dips

4-7 - Ice Cream Party!!

4-10 BLOCK PARTY!

Choose the traditional blend or those infused with natural flavors. There are more than 50 flavors available. To complement the oils, Olive Oil Marketplace stocks more than 25 flavored Balsamic Vinegars imported from Modena, Italy. They also offer a variety of Thompson Soups & Dips, Handmade Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Gourmet Coffee Beans, Herbal Teas, Kitchen Gadgets, and unique gift ideas.

“Customers regularly come from as far away as, Greenfield and Jacksonville, Illinois, South County St. Louis, and beyond,” Julie explained. “They are so happy to see a store like ours in Alton…they find it convenient …a destination…an experience.”

Guests are encouraged to, not only taste the oils and Balsamics, but interact and create new ways to mix and match pairings and share recipes at the shop.

“Our Oils and Balsamics speak for themselves,” Tim promised. “We welcome customer requests and look forward to the opportunity to earn their trust. Your experience is of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to exceeding expectations.”

Tim or Julie may be contacted at 618-304-3769 or sales@oliveoilmarketplace.com

