Olin Community Credit Union is proud to present their 3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic. This year's event will benefit the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. Over 4,000 people receive services each year through their agency's Family Foundations, Head Start, and Transitions Counseling. They

provide services that help children, families and individuals discover positive solutions to life's challenges.

We would like to offer you and your organization the opportunity to help us show support for the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services and for all they do to help make our community a better place. Click the forms below if you would like to enter a team or sponsor this special event. The cost is $65 per player, or $260 per team. If you would like to be a sponsor, there are many sponsorship levels available. Thanks in advance for your support.

