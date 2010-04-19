Olin Community Credit Union Wins Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Bethalto, IL) - Monday, April 19, 2010 - Olin Community Credit Union was presented two awards at the 17th Annual Credit Union National Marketing & Business Development Council Conference in Washington, DC, held March 21st -24th. Credit Unions are eligible to enter 34 categories in the competition each year, including direct mail, print ads, newsletters, web site, community/PR and more. The winners recognized during the conference won a diamond award, the highest award or a merit award. This was Olin Community Credit Union's first year to enter into the Diamond Awards competition. Olin Community Credit Union was presented with a diamond award for the category Business Development for their efforts in informing more people about the benefits of credit union membership. The credit union was also recognized with a merit award for the Community PR/Program for raising $12,000 for the Community

Hope Center in 2009.