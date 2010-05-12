(Bethalto, IL) - Olin Community Credit Union employees rallied to raise money for the annual lung walk supporting American Lung Association in Illinois. The Edwardsville Lung Walk took place on May 1, 2010 at SIU-E. Employees of Olin Community Credit Union raised a grand total of $836.45!

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jul 28, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Granite City Branch Opens its Doors on Nameoki Road  

Sep 27, 2023 - Colten Heaten Named September Oiler of the Month

Sep 29, 2023 - Letter To The Editor: Annual Anniversary Of Union Miners Event Is Oct. 12

Sep 25, 2023 - 125 Year Anniversary Of Virden Gun Battle Observed Oct. 8 - Commemoration Battle To Be Held At Noon

Aug 7, 2023 - Revity Credit Union Donates To Collinsville Charities For Children

Related Video:

Mad City by Olin Credit Union

 