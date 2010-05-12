(Bethalto, IL) - Olin Community Credit Union employees rallied to raise money for the annual lung walk supporting American Lung Association in Illinois. The Edwardsville Lung Walk took place on May 1, 2010 at SIU-E. Employees of Olin Community Credit Union raised a grand total of $836.45!

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

