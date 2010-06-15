Bethalto, Illinois - Olin Community Credit Union recently awarded three, $500 scholarships to area high school graduates.

The scholarship recipients include Katelyn Heineman, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, who is pursuing a degree in Nursing. Tori Higgason, a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School, is attending University of Illinois and studying Business Administration. And a graduate of Alton High
School, Jessica Varner, is enrolled at William Woods University and plans to obtain a degree in Education.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

More like this:

Jun 14, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awards Five Local Students With $1,000 Scholarships

Sep 18, 2023 - 5 Students Expelled Following Alton High School Fights, More Hearings Scheduled

Aug 12, 2023 - FreshMentors to Guide Freshmen at Civic Memorial

Sep 26, 2023 - Large Group Attends MELHS Field Day

Sep 13, 2023 - Alton and Marquette Grads Invited to 60s & 70s Block Party

Related Video:

Mad City by Olin Credit Union

 