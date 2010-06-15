Olin Community Credit Union Awards Scholarships Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bethalto, Illinois - Olin Community Credit Union recently awarded three, $500 scholarships to area high school graduates. The scholarship recipients include Katelyn Heineman, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, who is pursuing a degree in Nursing. Tori Higgason, a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School, is attending University of Illinois and studying Business Administration. And a graduate of Alton High

School, Jessica Varner, is enrolled at William Woods University and plans to obtain a degree in Education.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.