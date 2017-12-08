ALTON – This holiday season, Olga’s Kitchen, located in Alton Square Mall, is celebrating by giving back to the community and its guests.

Now through Dec. 31, Olga’s Kitchen is extending a “Buy One, Get One” free offer on The Original Olga to all guests. The offer is valid every day after 5 p.m.

To spread holiday cheer within the Alton community, Olga’s Kitchen has partnered with Alton Catholic Children’s Home to collect books that will be distributed to children in need. Guests are encouraged to drop off a gently used or new children’s books at the restaurant throughout the month of December.

“Olga’s Kitchen is a brand centered around families, and we want to ensure that everyone has access to books,” said Mark Schostak, owner and chairman, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. “Through our summer reading program for children, ‘Get Fed For What You Read,’ and our holiday partnership with Catholic Children’s Home, we hope to encourage more children to read, as literacy is an important cornerstone to success.”

Olga’s Kitchen is located on the second floor of Alton Square Mall, at 200 Alton Square. Holiday hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Sunday, 12 noon – 6 p.m. For more information on Olga’s Kitchen, please visit www.olgas.com.

About Olga’s Kitchen

Founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, Olga’s Kitchen is known for its signature, grilled-to-order secret recipe Olga Bread. Serving over 20,000 pieces of its Olga Bread every day across its 27 restaurants, Olga’s Kitchen has solidified its reputation as the leader in the casual family dining restaurant industry, with a focus on delivering a positively unique and consistent culinary experience. From its Olga Bread to The Original Olga® and Olga’s Snackers®, Olga’s Kitchen has an unmatched standard for delighting its loyal guests with menu items infused with bold flavors, made-to-order from high-quality ingredients. For more information, visit www.olgas.com.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented work force that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past three decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 64 Applebee’s restaurants, 27 Olga’s Kitchen restaurants, nine MOD Pizza restaurants, and five Del Taco restaurants. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com.

