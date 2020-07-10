ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen, an iconic Michigan brand owned and operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), is celebrating National French Fry Day on Monday, July 13 with free Olga’s Seasoned Curly Fries throughout the day.

In honor of the food holiday, Olga’s Kitchen will offer a side of its classic Olga’s Seasoned Curly Fries for free with any purchase to all guests via its Olga’s Kitchen Mobile App. All Olga’s Kitchen App users will receive the free coupon within the app under the Reward section. Those who do not currently use the app will be able to download it at Apple or Google Play to immediately receive the offer.

“In celebration of our 50th anniversary – our Golden Year, we want to give back to our guests and thank them for creating 50 years of memories together,” said Loredana Gianino, senior marketing manager for Olga’s Kitchen. “Our founder Olga Loizon had a strong commitment to giving back to the community, and we are eager to host this day of free classic Olga’s Seasoned Curly Fries via our mobile app, in her honor.

During this time, Olga’s Kitchen continues follow all state and CDC guidelines to ensure the utmost health and safety for guest and team members.

Guests can also help feed frontline workers through Olga’s Feed a Hero program. Donations can be made on the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app or online at Order.Olgas.com. For every $10 contribution, the restaurant will donate a boxed meal to a frontline worker fighting the pandemic.

For more information on Olga’s Kitchen and its mobile app, please visit www.olgas.com.

