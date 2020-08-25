Beloved Michigan brand offers exclusive promotions, celebrating menu items where the Olga’s story began

ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a party on its mobile app this September! Every week throughout the month, the brand will offer guests a new promotion to use for dine in or carryout. The offers highlighted will throw it back to cherished classics, the menu items where the Olga's story began.

Families and individuals are invited to celebrate Olga's Kitchen's 50th Anniversary this September. Kicking off Sept. 1, the brand will offer guests a new promotion to use for dine in or carryout. The offers highlighted will throw it back to cherished classics, the menu items where the Olga's story began. Guests can join the party on the Olga's Kitchen mobile app or download it at Apple or Google Play to receive the special offers.

WHAT: Olga's Kitchen is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a party on the mobile app! Every week throughout the month of September, the brand will offer guests a new promotion to use for dine in or carryout. The offers highlighted will throw it back to cherished classics, the menu items where the Olga's story began. Guests can join the party on the Olga's Kitchen mobile app or download it at Apple or Google Play to receive the special offers.

(Sept. 1 one-day only): The Original Olga® for 50 cents with any purchase

Week 2 (Sept. 7-13): $5 off Olga’s Family Meal Deal (4 Olgas, 1 salad to share and 2 dozen Olga Donuts)

Week 3 (Sept. 14-20): Free side of Olga's Snackers® with any purchase

Week 4 (Sept. 21-27): Buy One The Original Olga® get one The Original Olga® free

Week 5 (Sept. 28-Oct. 4): Free dessert with any purchase (excluding Birmingham's Best Brownie)

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4

Hours vary by restaurant location

WHERE: Olga’s Kitchen mobile app available for download at Apple or Google Play

