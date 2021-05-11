Olga’s Kitchen is now hiring full and part-time workers for open positions at Alton Square Mall. Individuals hired this month will receive a $200 signing bonus and several other employee benefits.

Open interviews take place Wednesdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. now through Monday, May 31. Interested individuals can text OLGA to 25000 or visit olgas.com to apply.

Article continues after sponsor message