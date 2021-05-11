Olga’s Kitchen Hiring at Alton Square Mall, $200 Sign On Bonus This Month
May 11, 2021 4:29 PM May 11, 2021 4:35 PM
Listen to the story
Olga’s Kitchen is now hiring full and part-time workers for open positions at Alton Square Mall. Individuals hired this month will receive a $200 signing bonus and several other employee benefits.
Open interviews take place Wednesdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. now through Monday, May 31. Interested individuals can text OLGA to 25000 or visit olgas.com to apply.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.