ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen fans are invited to join Olga’s Kitchen to celebrate World Bread Day on Saturday, October 16.

Olga’s Kitchen is celebrating World Bread Day by offering a free SIDE of Olga’s Snackers® with any purchaseto its guests via its Olga’s Kitchen Mobile App or through olgasrewards.com. All Olga’s Kitchen Rewards members will receive the free offer within their account under the Reward section.

Those who do not currently use the app and rewards program will be able to download it atApple orGoogle Play to immediately receive the offer or go to olgasrewards.com to sign up. Free Olga’s Snackers® are available for dine-in or carryout orders.

This day is particularly special for the brand as Olga’s Kitchen is most notably known for its famous, secret recipe Olga Bread. Founder Olga Loizon rolled, baked, tasted, and tested the recipe for two years before it became the Olga Bread fans know and love today as the best bread on the planet. Made with Olga Bread, Olga’s Snackers® first made their debut on the menu in 1989, after first being introduced as a version of a cracker to serve with soup. They were first served with the same Swiss Almond Cheese Olga’s Kitchen uses today.

World Bread Day

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, October 16

10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Olga’s Kitchen - via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app.

Alton Square Mall

206 Alton Square

Alton, IL 62002

More like this: