ALTON - In honor of National French Fry Day, Olga’s Kitchen will offer a FREE side of Olga’s Seasoned Curly Fries to its reward members via its Olga’s Kitchen Mobile App.

All Olga’s Kitchen App users will receive the free coupon within the app under the Reward section.

Those who do not currently use the app and rewards program will be able to download it atApple orGoogle Play to immediately receive the offer. Free french fries are available for dine-in or carryout orders.

Olga’s Kitchen fans and french fry lovers alike will enjoy this free menu item in celebration of National French Fry Day.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13

WHERE: Olga’s Kitchen, 206 Alton Square, Alton, IL 62002

Online at order.olgas.com or via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app.

