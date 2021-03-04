Olga’s Kitchen is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with free Olga’s Snackers®for women throughout the day.

Women will be offered a free side of Olga’s Snackers® with any purchase. To redeem guests can mention the offer while dining in and use OLGASIWD on order.olgas.com or the Olga’s Kitchen app.

This day is particularly special for the brand as Olga’s Kitchen is most notably known for its founder’s innovative restaurant concept, which still serves the very first signature menu items, including Olga Bread and The Original Olga®.

In 1965 Olga Loizon shattered the glass ceiling as she became the first woman to receive a loan from her local bank and was among one of the first females in metro Detroit to own her own business.”

