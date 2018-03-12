ALTON - On Wednesday, March 21st, the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus are partnering to present the “Wellness Rocks” Spring Health Fair. The free event will be held at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to attend from 8:30am-12:00pm to learn of valuable resources from over 50 exhibitors. Health screenings will also be offered throughout the day. Individual vendors will provide door prizes and giveaways, and one $50 gift card will be raffled off for all who enter at registration.

Older Adults Health Council President, Becky Hatlee, is excited for the Council to be partnering once again with Senior Services Plus, to make another senior fair available to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The bi-annual Senior Fairs are open to everyone in the community, not just SSP members", said Hatlee. "The fair provides terrific resources for all seniors and their family members and it gives attendees the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations regarding healthcare with representatives from a myriad of area agencies, businesses and organizations".

The Older Adults Health Council has been collaborating to provide information since 2008 to provide superior services to our local senior community. The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal, and health services.

The health fair is an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including but not limited to: Assisted & supportive living, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental wellness, and skilled nursing.

Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill will be open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch from 7am-1pm. For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: