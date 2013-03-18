Older Adult Health Council Health Fair
On Wednesday, March 20th from 8:30am to 12:30 pm Senior Services Plus will be hosting the Older Adult Health Council of Madison County Spring Health Fair. This is an annual event that draws over 200 participants to the center to get information from over 40 participating vendors. Vendors share information on Home Health, Adult Day services, Fitness, Community Services, and more. The event is sponsored by the Older Adult Health Council of Madison County and Senior Services Plus.
