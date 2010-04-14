(Jerseyville, IL) - In Jerseyville the old Wal-Mart building is coming back to life as a Wedding & Banquet Center. The 67,000 + SQ FT building will lay host to Tony's Restaurant & Lounge w Large Dance floor & Thursday through - Sunday Entertainment, 3 large Banquet Rooms that when combined can hold up to 1800 people.& a 4th Room that can hold 300 people the Center also will have on site Wedding Vendors Limo Service, Disc Jockey Service, florist, photographers, Videography & much more.

They are now booking for the Fall & Spring weddings. We can do it all for you, from rehearsal dinner, Dance lessons, Tux's anything wedding related. The Jersey County Bridal Show, Cub Scouts Pack 492 & Next weekends 1st annual Filaoa Car & Cycle Show are just few events that's currently in the works. Others include Several wedding receptions, Mother's Show Sunday May 2nd. Monthly dance's last friday of the month. a Father's Day Sporting & Tool Show to name a few of the 35 events on this years calender. We can host any type of event from receptions to Top Concert acts, reunions, Comedy Show so much more.

Bud Ramsay the Owner of Filaoa was really shocked at bookings, "It's been so well received in the Jerseyville area. We are really looking to helping out our local economy. Not only bringing jobs to town but our establishment will stimulate all the surrounding businessin the shopping center & Jerseyville."



Please visit the website for more details: http://filaoa.homestead.com/ For bookings or Information call Bud 314-261-6198

