TRENTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a culvert replacement project on Old U.S. 50 in Clinton County will begin, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, through 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

To complete the necessary work, Old U.S. 50 from near Summerfield to Illinois 160 will be closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour utilizing U.S. 50 and Illinois 160. Access to local traffic will be maintained by signage throughout construction.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, consider alternate routes, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in November.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

