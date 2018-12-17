This is a visual walk through the process of the Old Troy Road work to Glen Crossing Road. This part of the road construction project is now nearly complete. Some of the later photos were taken at the beginning of the work. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

GLEN CARBON - The much-talked about Old Troy road pavement project to Glen Crossing Road is close to completion.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Glen Carbon Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the section of Old Troy from the north to Glen Crossing is anticipated to be finished and open by the first of the year.

"This is weather permitting," Bowden said in regard to the completion. “Due to recent cold, we had to wait to pour this section.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bowden said the next section to be taken is the improvement to Bouse Road.

“We don’t anticipate that being started until early spring,” he said.

More like this:

Mar 12, 2024 - Glen Carbon Road Shared Use Path Project Phase 2 Moving Forward

Mar 26, 2024 - Glen Carbon Residents Face Another Electricity Decision

6 days ago - University Drive Improvement Project Set to Begin With Esic Drive Work to Follow

Mar 22, 2024 - City Of Edwardsville Announces Another Part Of Hillsboro Avenue Will Close For Water/Sewer Line Work

Oct 24, 2023 - Glen Carbon Upgrading Emergency Notification/Communication System

Related Video:

Village of Glen Carbon Old Troy Road Construction Project Meeting 4-15-19

 