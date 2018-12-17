GLEN CARBON - The much-talked about Old Troy road pavement project to Glen Crossing Road is close to completion.

Glen Carbon Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the section of Old Troy from the north to Glen Crossing is anticipated to be finished and open by the first of the year.

"This is weather permitting," Bowden said in regard to the completion. “Due to recent cold, we had to wait to pour this section.”

Bowden said the next section to be taken is the improvement to Bouse Road.

“We don’t anticipate that being started until early spring,” he said.

