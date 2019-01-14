GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Village Administrator Jamie Bowden is hesitant to put an exact date on the completion of the highway construction on Old Troy Road between Mont and Glen Crossing.

Bowden said with this past weekend’s snow and more forecasted for next weekend, it makes it difficult to forecast the finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We still need to put down the shoulders, do striping and install guard rails and that is weather permitting,” he said. “This was discussed at the board meeting. The contractor has to January 2020 to get this open and is on schedule. What happened was there was some discussion to get that portion open by the first year but several things had to align. It is a problem giving dates about the completion.”

Bowden said at this point he said he believes this part of the project will be done sometime in the spring but didn’t want to attach a date.

“We will come back once a month and update the board,” Bowden said. “The problem with construction projects is there are variables beyond our control and contractor’s control.”

More like this: