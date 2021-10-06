SPRINGFIELD – The Old State Capitol building in Springfield will again welcome visitors to tour the interior of the state historic site beginning Oct. 7, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. The building has been closed to visitors since last spring to facilitate work on a repair and restoration project.

The project, managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB), involves the installation of a new roof on the drum that supports the Old Capitol dome, along with restoration of the drum columns and drum windows.

“We are excited to reopen the Old State Capitol since the interior portion of the dome restoration project is complete,” said Von Bandy, director of the IDNR Office of Land Management.“We invite guests to plan a visit to experience the new education gallery and video room.”

While work on the exterior of the building continues, painting of the interior of the drum, plaster repair, and painting of interior ceilings and walls has been completed.

“The Old State Capitol building is one of Illinois’ most historic landmarks, and we are proud to have worked with the IDNR to oversee these important updates to the interior of the facility,” said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “While work continues on the building’s exterior, we are pleased the public will now have the ability to tour and experience the State Capitol in a new and interactive way.”

While the Old State Capitol was closed to visitors, IDNR State Historic Sites staff installed a new education gallery and a video room that will expand visitor experiences. A new 11-minute video highlights the historical significance of the Old Capitol, as well as the building’s relevance today. The video is also available on the Old State Capitol webpage.

Beginning Oct. 7, the Old State Capitol will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All visitors will be required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

