ALTON - An old medical building is being demolished today as part of Hull Property Group’s revitalization plan for the Alton Square Mall property.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the Hull Group has invested millions into the enhancing the mall area and success will be shown by all these efforts.

Thursday, a contractor is performing the task of the tear down and materials will be removed to create some out lots for the Hull Group to sell to other businesses.

By late in the year, a new state-of-the-art movie theater will appear at the mall in the old Sears building, Mayor Walker said, so the demolition is just another step to more business development.

The building is across the way from the Steak ’N Shake building and Roberts Motors, Inc., a long-time Ford dealer.

