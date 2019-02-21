COLLINSVILLE - The Old Herald Brewery and Distillery celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at 115 East Clay Street in Collinsville.

The family-friendly, full-service restaurant offers craft beers, spirits and sodas all produced on-site at the Old Herald Brewery.

Owners Derik and Whitney Reiser said they named the spirits company Ardent Spirits Inc., named after the original property deeds establishing the formation of Collinsville in 1837. In the original deeds, a clause was included that required any landowner who was making or selling “ardent spirits” to forfeit their property.

In celebration of the being homed in the former Collinsville Herald, the name Old Herald Brewing Co. was chosen for the restaurant and craft beer selection.

For more information on Old Herald Brewery and Distillery visit www.oldheraldbrewing.com.

