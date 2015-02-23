Click here to watch video of demolition:

Barry Gibbs, Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson for the demolition of the old Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge, said the project is close to complete.

Article continues after sponsor message

The day of demolition last week was a cold one and compared to some previous demolitions, it was poorly attended with only a handful turning out, other than the IDOT workers and demolition crew.

“Probably a dozen visitors actually showed up,” he said. “I was down below on the island side. If you wore what I did, which was artic field lining, you can handle 20 below zero temperatures. Today was to me the coldest day I have been out on the demolitions. It was windy, probably about 10 degrees.”

Some cleanup and finishing work still remains on the old Chainof Rocks Canal Bridge, but the heavy demolition is over.

Gibbs said one of the IDOT projects in the region would be continuation of work in the downtown Collinsville Highway 159 project.

“The last report I heard is they are about 63 percent complete on that project and a little ahead of schedule,” he said. “Actual completion is set for May 2016."

More like this:

Related Video: