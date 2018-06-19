ALTON - Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up again to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews.

Tours begin in the second story of the historic Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Wet your whistle while learning why Alton is considered one of the most haunted small towns in the USA. After a quick version of Ghosts 101 and a demonstration of ghost hunting tools, you’ll be ready for an interactive ghost hunt in some of Alton’s most historic and haunted locations.

Last stop is the old Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge. The building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue. Paranormal activity abounds in the second floor meeting area.

Summer season Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place on June 29, July 27, August 24 and September 21, beginning at 8 p.m. at 31 East Broadway in Alton, IL, home of My Just Desserts. Tours cover a distance of approximately one mile with steep hills and stairs. You must be at least 21 years of agewith photo ID to participate.

Tickets are $40 per person and reservations can be made online at AltonHauntedTours.com or by calling 618-462-3861.

