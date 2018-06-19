ALTON - Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up again to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews.

Tours begin in the second story of the historic Ryder Building, overlooking the mighty Mississippi River. Wet your whistle while learning why Alton is considered one of the most haunted small towns in the USA. After a quick version of Ghosts 101 and a demonstration of ghost hunting tools, you’ll be ready for an interactive ghost hunt in some of Alton’s most historic and haunted locations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last stop is the old Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge. The building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue. Paranormal activity abounds in the second floor meeting area.

Summer season Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place on June 29, July 27, August 24 and September 21, beginning at 8 p.m. at 31 East Broadway in Alton, IL, home of My Just Desserts. Tours cover a distance of approximately one mile with steep hills and stairs. You must be at least 21 years of agewith photo ID to participate.

Tickets are $40 per person and reservations can be made online at AltonHauntedTours.com or by calling 618-462-3861.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Odyssey Tours Going “Behind The Bricks” For 2023 Season

Nov 29, 2023 - One Of A Kind: Dr. Rogalsky Leaves Legacy In Medicine, Community Work And As Husband/Family Man

Oct 28, 2023 - Fourth Generation Takes Over the Mason Mansion Haunted House in Wood River

Oct 20, 2023 - Raging Rivers “Haunted Trail” Is A Walk Through Haunted History This October

Oct 4, 2023 - Raging Rivers to Host Haunted Trail at Water Park

Related Video:

3rd Annual Piasa Palisades Craft Beer Tasting

Riverside Brews and Bites 2017

 