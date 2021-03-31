SOUTH ROXANA– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on Old Alton-Edwardsville Road between Wanda Road and Cahokia Creek Road on Monday, April 5, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is the Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.