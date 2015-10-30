ALTON - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Olamide Kolade, M.D. has joined the obstetrics and gynecology department at Alton Women’s Health Center, #2 Memorial Drive in Alton. Dr. Kolade provides care for women of all ages with a special focus on high-risk pregnancy and management of menopausal issues.

“The relationship between an OB/GYN and his or her patient is life-long, extending from family planning to childbirth to menopause,” said Dr. Kolade. “Therefore, it’s important that the relationship is built on trust. I’m dedicated to giving each patient options and helping her choose the one that is most comfortable for her at every stage in her life.”

Dr. Kolade earned his medical degree from the University of Ibadan College of Medicine in Ibadan, Nigeria and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center through Weil-Cornell Medical College in New York. Dr. Kolade previously served as an attending physician at Mirasol Family Health Center/Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, Ore.

Dr. Kolade is currently accepting new patients at Alton Women’s Health Center, and appointments can be made by calling 618-465-2550.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, operates a network of 29 health centers across nine counties with more than 250 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health, and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

