BELLEVILLE - O’Keefe Law, owned by attorney Joe O’Keefe, announced the firm has moved its Belleville, Illinois office to a new address located at One South Church Street, Suite 500, P.O. Box 313, Belleville, Illinois, 62220. The firm also recently launched a new website at http://www.okeefelawllc.com.

O’Keefe Law specializes in estate planning, estate administration and business planning. The firm, which began operations in 2013, also serves clients in Missouri from its office location at 9939 Gravois Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123. O’Keefe, an attorney with 18 years experience practicing law, focuses his practice in wills and trusts, estate and gift tax planning, probate, trust administration and corporate and business law.

O’Keefe is currently a member of the American Bar Association (ABA) and the ABA’s Section of Real Property Trust and Estate Law. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), the ISBA's Federal Taxation Section and Trusts and Estates Section, the St. Clair County Bar Association and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. He currently serves on the Trust and Estate Section Council for the ISBA, and previously he served on the Federal Taxation Section Council for the ISBA for nearly a decade, including service as chairman. Additionally, O’Keefe is a member of The Missouri Bar and The Missouri Bar’s Probate and Trust Law Committee; the Elder Law Committee; Technology and Computer Law Committee, and Property Law Committee.

For more information about O’Keefe law, visit http://www.okeefelawllc.com or call 618.509.5950 in Illinois and 314.544.7323 in Missouri.

