WOOD RIVER - It was a night to remember for East Alton-Wood River sophomore back Brody Newberry Friday night at Wood River. Newberry gained 312 yards on 30 carries and scored five touchdowns for the Oilers in a 40-21 win over the Marquette Catholic Explorers.

Newberry scored on runs of 2 and 35 yards with 4:02 and 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter to clinch the win for East Alton-Wood River. Newberry was also the key to the Oilers’ solid start in the first half with several big runs and multiple touchdowns.

Marquette was in the game early in the fourth period when talented quarterback Kaleb Ware ran the ball for 34 yards with 9:19 left for a score to make it 26-21 Oilers.

Marquette rallied at the end of the second quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ware to Javion Morgan to make it 20-7 at the half. Ware also connected with Morgan for a 36-yard score in the third quarter.

Oilers head coach Garry Herron said it felt great to get the victory over the Explorers after struggling against them for so long.

"We came out and just kept pushing it," Herron said. "We told them at halftime to just keep playing hard because they're over there getting ready to come back at us."

The Oilers continued to carry the game throughout the second half securing their final touchdown with less than a minute left in play to take the win, 40-21.

Both Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River are 1-3 overall after the game. Marquette Catholic is now 1-1 in the Prairie State Conference, while EA-WR is 1-0 in the PSC.

