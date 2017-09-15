ALTON - The 2-1 East Alton Wood River Oilers head to Public School Stadium in Alton Friday to take on the 3-0 Marquette Catholic Explorers.

Oilers head coach Garry Herron said the outcome of the game may will depend on who can handle the ball.

"I think it's going to be a game that's ultimately going to be decided by who can take care of the ball better," Herron said. "I think that's pretty much what decided the game last year. That's what we've been preaching to our kids. We have to take care of the football and we have to get the ball away from them."

Herron said the Explorers are a strong and well coached rival, but if the Oilers can keep their defense off balance that could give East Alton Wood River the upper hand.

"When it comes to rivalries like this, you just kind of throw all that out the door and just go at it," he said. "They're a defense that leads very well and gets to the ball quickly. As off balance as we can keep them I think the better off we'll be. We have to get after the quarter back. We can't let him sit back there and pick us apart. It's definitely going to be an exciting game."

This game would be huge for the Oilers program if they can seal the win, Herron said.

"There's conference championship implications with this game and possibly home playoffs for us," he said. "We've been trying to stay positive with the kids while pushing them all week as hard as they can so we can be ready to go Friday night."

The Explorers and Oilers will go head to head at 7 p.m. at Alton Public School Stadium. The game begins live at 6:45 p.m. on Riverbender.com.

